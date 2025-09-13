The EPA said in a statement that ending the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Programme would save American businesses up to US$2.4 billion ($4b) in regulatory costs. Under the EPA’s narrower interpretation of Clean Air Act requirements, some oil and natural gas facilities would still need to report their emissions starting in 2034.
Environmental advocates say data on emissions from businesses is essential to tracking progress towards climate targets and effectively instituting regulations to tackle global warming.
“Some industries want to keep this secret so that the public can’t know who’s responsible and hold them to account,” said David Doniger, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defence Council. “What the public doesn’t know, they can’t demand be regulated.”
Kenny Stein, vice-president of policy for the conservative Institute for Energy Research, said he opposed the programme exactly because it could open up industry to further regulation.
“This isn’t just trying to get information. It’s to have a menu or a hit list basically for the next stage, whatever your next regulation, whatever your next activist action is, for companies to be targeted for having reported greenhouse gas emissions that are too high,” Stein said.
The proposed rule will be open to public comment and potential revision before being finalised by the EPA.
