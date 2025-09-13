The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to end emissions reporting, but critics warn it may lead to a climate data blackout. Photo / The Washington Post

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to end emissions reporting, but critics warn it may lead to a climate data blackout. Photo / The Washington Post

The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed eliminating a requirement that businesses report their greenhouse gas emissions, ending a programme that has tracked the climate impact of major polluters since 2010.

The programme has required more than 8000 facilities to report their emissions annually, including major oil refineries and power plants. Businesses that are not major emitters were not required to report.

“The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Programme is nothing more than bureaucratic red tape that does nothing to improve air quality,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement on Saturday.

The EPA under US President Donald Trump has sought to roll back roughly three dozen environmental regulations, primarily implemented by the Biden and Obama administrations, in what Zeldin has hailed as the most significant act of deregulation in American history.

Congress mandated emissions reporting in 2008, with the Obama administration launching the programme two years later.