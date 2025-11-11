Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

End to US government shutdown in sight as Senate starts voting process and Democrats quarrel

AFP
4 mins to read

US shutdown deal advances as Senate Democrats back compromise. Photo / Getty Images

US shutdown deal advances as Senate Democrats back compromise. Photo / Getty Images

The longest-ever United States Government shutdown appeared headed to an eventual resolution, after several Democratic Senators broke ranks to join Republicans in advancing a compromise deal – sparking an intra-party backlash.

Since October 1, the first day of the shutdown, more than a million federal workers have been unpaid,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save