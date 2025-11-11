US shutdown deal advances as Senate Democrats back compromise. Photo / Getty Images
The longest-ever United States Government shutdown appeared headed to an eventual resolution, after several Democratic Senators broke ranks to join Republicans in advancing a compromise deal – sparking an intra-party backlash.
Since October 1, the first day of the shutdown, more than a million federal workers have been unpaid,while government benefits and services have been increasingly disrupted.
Severe impacts on air traffic have begun to mount in recent days, with more than 1000 flights cancelled daily, raising the political pressure to end the stalemate.
“We’ll be opening up our country very quickly,” US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding: “the deal is very good”.
After clearing a key procedural hurdle, the Senate began the voting process this afternoon NZT to pass the compromise budget measure.
The House – which Johnson has kept out of session throughout the standoff – would be called back this week, he said.
“I’d like to vote tonight after the Senate is done, but it takes everybody a while to get back” for a vote, Johnson told broadcaster CNN.
At the heart of the impasse is Democrats’ demand to extend health insurance subsidies expiring at the end of the year. Republicans insist any negotiation occur after the Government is re-opened.
Millions of Americans who have purchased health insurance through the “Obamacare” programme would see their costs double if the subsidies are not extended.
Yesterday’s breakthrough agreement would re-open the Government into January, with some programmes funded for the full fiscal year, and reverse some of the Trump Administration’s firings of federal workers.
The bill notably would restore funding for the Snap food aid programme, which helps more than 42 million lower-income Americans pay for groceries.
While the Senate’s Republican leadership has agreed to hold an eventual vote on healthcare, it does not ensure the insurance subsidies will be extended.
“After 40 days of uncertainty, I’m profoundly glad to be able to announce that nutrition programmes, our veterans, and other critical priorities will have their full-year funding,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.
While leaders were rushing to move the Bill through Congress, it could still take days to make its way to Trump’s desk. Tomorrow is a national holiday.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of eight Democratic caucus members who backed the measure, said the Senate “took a big step forward towards protecting the healthcare of tens of millions of Americans”.