The employees are being investigated after the video identified them. Photo / Pizza Express

The employees are being investigated after the video identified them. Photo / Pizza Express

Customers of a popular British pizza chain have been left shocked after staff posted pornographic videos filmed in a restaurant.

The Sun reports the two Pizza Express employees filmed themselves performing sex acts in various areas of the restaurant, including the dining area, bathroom, and a manager’s office.

Understood to be in their 20s, the pair later uploaded the video to a swingers’ site where they described themselves as a “fun couple looking for a female”.

A source described the incident as “disgusting” and “unhygienic”, complaining about the couple’s proximity to cutlery as they performed the acts.

“They’re having sex in the middle of a popular family restaurant on top of a table where kids could be sitting to have a meal the next day,” they said.