“They’ve made no attempts to hide the fact they’re in Pizza Express or they’re employees there. It’s shameless behaviour.”
A spokesperson for the chain said they were “aware of the allegations and are investigating”.
The chain is very popular in England, with more than 360 restaurants across Britain and Ireland.
It was infamously used by Prince Andrew to deny allegations he had sexually assaulted girls with friend Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Guardian.
Virginia Giuffre claimed the Duke of York abused her three times after they were introduced by Epstein in 2001.
The disgraced royal told Newsnight he could not have been with Giuffre on March 10, the alleged date of one of the assaults, because he was at a Woking Pizza Express that day.