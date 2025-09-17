Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Employees filmed themselves having ‘shameless’ sex in UK pizza shop

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The employees are being investigated after the video identified them. Photo / Pizza Express

The employees are being investigated after the video identified them. Photo / Pizza Express

Customers of a popular British pizza chain have been left shocked after staff posted pornographic videos filmed in a restaurant.

The Sun reports the two Pizza Express employees filmed themselves performing sex acts in various areas of the restaurant, including the dining area, bathroom, and a manager’s office.

Understood to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save