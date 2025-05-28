Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Emmanuel Macron mocks ‘shove’ by his wife Brigitte on arrival in Indonesia

By Henry Samuel
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the incident, calling conspiracy theories "crazy". Photo / Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed the incident, calling conspiracy theories "crazy". Photo / Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron mocked the “shoving” incident with his wife Brigitte as he left the presidential plane in Indonesia yesterday.

The French President and his wife sparked a global furore after footage on Monday showed the French first lady raising her hand and pushing her husband’s face, moments before they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World