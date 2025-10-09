President Emmanuel Macron inside the Pantheon said Badinter’s voice would ring out in posterity.

“As he enters the Pantheon, we hear his voice advocating for these great, essential, and unfinished battles,” he said, mentioning “the universal abolition of the death penalty”, as well as the fight against anti-Semitism and to uphold the rule of law.

“These are causes that transcend centuries,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the national tribute ceremony for Former French Justice Minister Robert Badinter at Place Vendome. Photo / Getty Images

Badinter joined other national heroes, including author Victor Hugo, French-American member of the French Resistance Josephine Baker, and Simone Veil, the women’s rights heavyweight and health minister who championed legalising abortion.

Until its abolition, capital punishment in France was carried out by beheading with the guillotine, a practice dating back to the French Revolution of 1789.

The soft-spoken lawyer was widely vilified for pushing through legislation banning the death penalty at a time when most French people still supported the practice.

He was in his later years hailed for his integrity and statesmanship.

But his tombstone was defaced (last night NZT), local authorities said.

“Eternal is their gratitude, the murderers, the paedophiles, the rapists,” read blue graffiti on his tombstone.

Macron almost immediately responded on X: “Shame on those who wanted to sully his memory”, he wrote.

Last beheading in 1977

The son of a Jewish fur trader who died in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, as a lawyer Badinter built a reputation defending clients his peers wouldn’t touch.

Badinter’s advocacy against capital punishment started in 1972, following the beheading of his client, Roger Bontems, for his secondary role in murdering a nurse and guard during a prison escape.

Five years later, haunted by his failure to prevent Bontems’ death, he convinced a jury not to execute Patrick Henry for the murder of a 7-year-old boy, becoming an instantly hated figure among the French public.

He used the case as an opportunity to weigh the death penalty, calling in experts to describe the workings of the guillotine in grisly detail.

“Guillotining is nothing less than taking a living man and cutting him in two,” Badinter argued.

Abolition of the death penalty and R.Badinter at The Constitutional Council - in Paris, France, in February 1995. Photo / Getty Images

In all, he saved six men from execution during his career, eliciting death threats in the process.

Badinter made ending the death penalty an immediate priority after becoming Justice Minister in June 1981, ushering a bill through Parliament just months later.

The last person to be executed in France was in 1977 with the death of Hamida Djandoubi, a Tunisian immigrant convicted of torturing and murdering a young woman.

A museum in the southern city of Marseille earlier this month assembled an 800kg (1700-pound) guillotine to shine light on Badinter’s legacy among its visitors.

After ending capital punishment, Badinter in December 1981 spoke in Parliament in favour of decriminalising homosexuality, with a law passed the following year.

- Agence France-Presse