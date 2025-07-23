It is rare for a serving world leader to sue an online influencer personally for their content.

In a statement, the Macrons said: “Because Ms Owens systematically reaffirmed these falsehoods in response to each of our attorneys’ repeated requests for a retraction, we ultimately concluded that referring the matter to a court of law was the only remaining avenue.”

Candace Owens: "I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is, in fact, a man," she said. Photo / Getty Images

Owens, 36, who has millions of followers on Instagram and YouTube and made her name as a conservative activist, is expected to address the lawsuit on her talk show Candace today.

She is married to George Farmer, the former boss of Parler, a social media platform. Once a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, Owens has since broken with the US President and said she was “embarrassed” that she once campaigned for him.

The lawsuit claims that the Macrons have “suffered substantial reputational damage” and have spent “considerable sums of money to correct the public record”.

The case centres on Becoming Brigitte, an eight-part podcast series Owens released this year, and social media posts linked to it. The series has received more than 2.3 million views on YouTube.

‘Grotesque narrative’

In their filing, the Macrons claim Owens has “used [a] false statement” about Brigitte Macron’s gender “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety and make money”.

They say she “ignored multiple attempts by the Macrons to engage”. Owens says she reached out to Mrs Macron for an interview.

Owens created “a grotesque narrative designed to inflame and degrade”, the complaint says. “The result is relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.” She had “built a brand on provocation, not truth”.

Brigitte Macron has been the subject of several “transvestigations”, in which social media conspiracists baselessly allege she is a trans woman.

The claims first erupted in France in 2021, but later spread to the US and were fanned by high-profile Maga figures including Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

The conspiracy theoroes about Brigitte Macron were fanned by high-profile Maga figures including Tucker Carlson (right) and Joe Rogan.

After initially ignoring the “toxic” rumours, Mrs Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in France in 2022 against a blogger and self-proclaimed clairvoyant who relayed the claims.

She initially won the case, but it was overturned on appeal. She is now challenging that decision.

Last year, she reacted publicly for the first time, saying: “The worst thing is false information and fabricated scenarios, with people who end up believing them – including in the most private aspects of your life.”

The Macrons’ court filing also denies Owens’ claims that Emmanuel Macron was “statutorily raped” after the pair met when he was a 15-year-old student and Brigitte a 39-year-old married teacher and mother of three.

Their relationship had always remained “within the bounds of the law”, the couple insisted.

Owens also mentioned in her series the idea that the French President was connected to MKUltra, a “secret CIA programme that conducted human experiments to develop mind-control techniques using drugs, psychological manipulation and torture”, and that he and his wife were blood relatives, according to the document.

It says: “President Macron has not participated in, nor is he the product of, any government mind-control programmes.”

A spokesman for Owens said: “Candace Owens is not shutting up. This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist.

“Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission.

“In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It’s America. Candace will address everything on her show today, where she will continue to express her First Amendment rights.”