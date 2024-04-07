Emmanuel Espinoza is charged with killing his mother Elvia.

A 21-year-old United States university student has been charged with murder after Florida authorities say he drove to his mother’s home and stabbed her multiple times because “she got on my nerves”.

Emmanuel Espinoza drove about 266km from the University of Florida in Gainesville to Frostproof, Florida, for a family event at the weekend.

When he arrived at his mother’s place, he began stabbing her when she answered the door and then called emergency services to confess to the slaying, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Emmanuel Espinoza. Photo / Polk County Sherriff's Office

Elvia Espinoza, 46, was on the phone with another relative when her son allegedly attacked her.

“We talked to him and he confessed. He said, ‘You know, I have wanted to kill my mother for many, many years because she got on my nerves,’” Judd said.

“We asked him, ‘What’s your relationship with your mother?’ and, he said about an eight out of 10, that he really loved her, but she irritated him.”

Elvia Espinoza was a much-loved local teacher.

His mother was a primary school teacher and was loved by the community, Judd said.

“This is a horrible event. It’s a very sad day with an inexplicable, vicious murder.”

Polk County Public Schools told the Daily Mail that Elvia Espinoza was a teacher at Frostproof Ben Hill Griffin jnr Elementary.

“Her students and colleagues greatly loved her, and her sudden, unexpected death is a devastating loss. She was a very special part of her school family,” a spokesperson said.

Family photo shows Emmanuel Espinoza (second from left) and his mother Elvia (second from right).

Sherry Dacres, the mother of one of Espinoza’s young students and one of her neighbours, said she was “the sweetest person”.

“So many memories of chatting outside at the end of a long day, she truly loved teaching and was so proud of being a grandma,” Dacres wrote online.

“What a sad day in our little town, rest in heaven my dear friend.”

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald