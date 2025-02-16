Home / World

The radicalisation of Elon Musk

By Roland Oliphant, James Titcomb, Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
25 mins to read

Not long ago, Elon Musk was a darling of American progressives - a visionary bringing electric cars to the people and voting Democrat for more than two decades. Now he is their self-appointed nemesis, clearing the US government of a ‘viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America'. So, how did Musk make the political voyage from left to right in record time?

For three decades after he arrived in North America as a teenager, Elon Musk cleaved closely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World