The latest development adds to a litany of build-quality issues with the pickup, which entered production in 2023.

While Tesla has made great play of the Cybertruck’s ultra-high, stainless-steel exoskeleton in reducing chips, most of the visible panels are attached rather than being part of a combined body and chassis as they would be in a traditional car design.

Social media users have posted videos of panels detaching from their Cybertrucks Credit: Stunt Dummy/X

Tesla has had to issue a number of recall orders for the Cybertruck, including one last year that concerned the detachment of a cosmetic exterior panel glued on to the vehicle.

Owners have reported that the issue is more acute in cold-weather conditions, suggesting that the low temperatures may be affecting the adhesive used.

Other recalls have involved software fixes and an issue where the accelerator pedal could become stuck in the interior trim, potentially causing unintended acceleration.

While the Cybertruck’s distinctive wedge-shaped, paint-free design polarised reviewers, it initially garnered strong interest, with Musk claiming that more than 1m people had reserved the vehicle. However, Tesla has increasingly resorted to discounts to support sales amid reports of large numbers of finished vehicles awaiting a buyer. The company is also said to have rebadged high-end “Founders Series” versions to market them as cheaper, standard models.

Tesla has become a target for anti-Musk sentiment in the US and across Europe following the billionaire’s emergence as Donald Trump’s closest adviser, his criticism of Ukraine, and his role in pushing for deep spending cuts via his brainchild, the Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and US President Donald Trump speak to members of the media while looking at a Tesla Cybertruck. Photo / Getty Images

Tesla’s share price has crashed in the past few weeks amid concerns about dwindling sales, a backlash against Musk’s politics and wider market chaos.

Trump last week accused “radical Left lunatics” of boycotting Tesla and said that people vandalising its sites would be regarded as “domestic terrorists”.

European safety regulations mean the three-tonne Cybertruck is not allowed on UK roads, with its angular design and solid front falling short of requirements for protecting pedestrians.