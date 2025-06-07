Musk did not reveal which files he was talking about and offered no evidence for his claim.

He initially doubled down on the claim, writing in a follow-up message: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

However, he appeared to have deleted both tweets by last night.

Trump spoke to NBC News on Saturday (UST) after Musk deleted the post.

He dismissed the claim as “old news” in his comments to NBC News, adding: “Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it.”

The Trump administration has acknowledged it is reviewing tens of thousands of documents, videos and investigative material that his “Maga” movement says will unmask public figures complicit in Epstein’s crimes.

Trump was named in a trove of deposition and statements linked to Epstein that were unsealed by a New York judge in early 2024. The President has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Supporters on the conspiratorial end of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” base allege that Epstein’s associates had their roles in his crimes covered up by government officials and others.

Donald Trump (left) and Jeffrey Epstein, pictured before the former was President and while the latter was still alive.

They point the finger at Democrats and Hollywood celebrities, although not at Trump himself. No official source has ever confirmed that the President appears in any of the as yet unreleased material.

Trump knew and socialised with Epstein but has denied spending time on Little Saint James, the private redoubt in the US Virgin Islands where prosecutors alleged Epstein trafficked underage girls for sex.

“Terrific guy,” Trump, who was Epstein’s neighbour in both Florida and New York, said in an early 2000s profile of the financier.

“He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Trump threatens Musk with ‘serious consequences’

Trump threatened Musk with “serious consequences” Saturday if the tech billionaire seeks to punish Republicans who vote for a controversial spending Bill.

The comments by Trump to NBC News come after the relationship between the world’s most powerful person and the world’s richest imploded in bitter and spectacular fashion this week.

Elon Musk deleted a claim linking Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

The blistering break-up – largely carried out on social media before a riveted public on Thursday – was ignited by Musk’s harsh criticism of Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful” spending bill, which is currently before Congress.

Some lawmakers who were against the bill had called on Musk – one of the Republican Party’s biggest financial backers in last year’s presidential election – to fund primary challenges against Republicans who voted for the legislation.

“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump, who also branded Musk “disrespectful,” told NBC News, without specifying what those consequences would be.

He also said he had “no” desire to repair his relationship with the South African-born Tesla and SpaceX chief, and that he has “no intention of speaking to him”.

Just last week, Trump gave Musk a glowing send-off as he left his cost-cutting role at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

But their relationship cracked within days as Musk described as an “abomination” the spending bill that, if passed by Congress, could define Trump’s second term in office.

Trump hit back in an Oval Office diatribe and from, there the row detonated, leaving Washington stunned.

With real political and economic risks to their falling out, both had appeared to inch back from the brink yesterday, with Trump telling reporters “I just wish him well,” and Musk responding on X: “Likewise.”

– Agence France-Presse