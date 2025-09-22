Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured together after their falling out, honouring Kirk in Glendale, Arizona. Photo / Elon Musk, X

Elon Musk and Donald Trump appear together at tribute for Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump sat side-by-side with billionaire Elon Musk, a once trusted adviser with whom the United States President had a spectacular public falling out, at a memorial event for right-wing leader Charlie Kirk today.

Trump chatted in a manner that appeared friendly with Musk, who once led the Republican’s so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (Doge), which took a hatchet to the US federal workforce and agencies when the Republican took office for his second term.

The pair sat in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where tens of thousands had gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 at a Utah university campus.

Video of the two sharing a handshake was shared by the official White House account on social media platform X, which Musk owns.

Musk donated more than US$270 million ($461m) to Trump’s presidential campaign, barnstorming key battleground states for the Republican.