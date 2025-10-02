St Augustine's Brookvale teacher Ella Clements has been charged with sexually abusing a student. Photo / Supplied

An Australian private school drama teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been released from custody after police dumped a detention application.

Ella Clements, 24, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with an underage student three times between July 7 and September 15, a day before her arrest in New South Wales. She has also been charged with one count of sexually touching a child.

The St Augustine’s College Brookvale teacher was granted bail at Manly Local Court on Monday before police applied to stay the decision – effectively pausing her release into the community.

That application was set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday but was dropped by prosecutors before it could proceed.

Clements was released on strict bail conditions, including that she reside at her parents’ house on the NSW North Coast and surrender her passport.