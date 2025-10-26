Advertisement
Eliza Monroe Hay, daughter of fifth US president James Monroe, died penniless in Paris in 1840

Gregory Schneider
Washington Post·
A small painting of Eliza Monroe Hay on display at Highland, the historic house museum that was James Monroe's home. Photo / Michael S. Williamson, The Washington Post

The cherry trees were bare under a dazzling blue sky as the group came up the hill carrying a small wooden box topped with flowers.

With a crowd of some 200 standing silently, the pallbearers stopped at the open grave and lowered the casket into the ground - the

