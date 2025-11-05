Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Electric vehicles face new levy as Chancellor scrambles to make up for falling fuel duty revenue

Ben Riley-Smith
Daily Telegraph UK·
5 mins to read

Under current plans, UK drivers of electric cars will be charged 3p per mile on top of other road taxes from 2028. Photo / 1234f.com

Under current plans, UK drivers of electric cars will be charged 3p per mile on top of other road taxes from 2028. Photo / 1234f.com

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in Britain will be hit with a new pay-per-mile tax in the Budget this month, the Telegraph can reveal.

Under current plans, to be announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on November 26, drivers of electric cars will be charged 3p per mile

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save