She told Fox 13 she wants answers as to how he ended up in the facility’s cold storage.

While Ray had not had prior issues at the Waverly, Spencer said she had developed concerns about the staff there.

“As time progressed, though, you see, when you’re there all the time, you see things, and so you see these little things that start to send up concerns”, she said.

“Basic safety measures not in place. When you have vulnerable people in a place, you have to secure these areas.”

Pasco Sheriff’s Office told People the investigation into the death is ongoing, but “preliminary information suggests the incident was accidental and no foul play is suspected”.

The Waverly facility has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy statement provided to Fox 13.

“Residents in our Assisted Living community of the Waverly have a right to independence, and as this is their home expect freedom in their daily lives and routines.”

“Out of respect for privacy and in compliance with regulatory guidelines, we are unable to share specific details nor will comment on the cognitive levels of any individual resident”, the statement read.

“However, we cannot accept a false narrative being pressed upon our residents and their families.”

The care home complained “unmoderated, anonymous, non-factual reviews” were being left online despite the facility being “in complete” compliance with all relevant regulations.

“The general public will be surprised in the future when certain aspects are appropriate for discussion in public forum.”

Known as Gene by his loved ones, Ray had spent decades serving in the US Navy before becoming a land surveyor.

Spencer described her late father as “artistic, very creative, always happy, always smiling, friendly to everyone”.

In his obituary, he was said to enjoy woodworking, drawing, gardening, and making art.