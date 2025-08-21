Dashcam footage captured the 77-year-old driver flipping their vehicle inside the car park of a major Sydney shopping centre. Video / horizonautohub

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Dashcam footage posted online shows an older driver flipping his car on to its roof in the carpark of a Sydney shopping centre.

The video shows a red car slowly approaching a boom gate in the carpark before it suddenly accelerates, hits the gate with force and completely flips upside down.

The incident took place in the carpark of a Westfield Shopping Centre in the Sydney suburb of Liverpool.

The 77-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to Liverpool Hospital in Sydney, with non-life-threatening injuries, Sky News reported.

Both remain in a stable condition, the outlet said yesterday.