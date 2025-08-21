The person who captured the footage, Al Fahad Habarneh, told Storyful how he watched the car crash in his rear-view mirror.
“I checked my rear-view mirrors and I saw a car flipped so I put my car to park and rushed to help get the couple out of the car,” he said.
Social media users expressed surprise and shock over the incident.
“Always wondered how people flip cars, didn’t realise it was this easy”, one said.
“Wow, they know how to flip a car, literally couldn’t do that if I tried,” another said.
Some social media commenters suggested how the accident could have happened.
One person said the driver could have reached for a ticket from the gate and accelerated, while another said the steering wheel could have locked up.