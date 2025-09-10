Advertisement
Elderly couple found dead after New York home set ablaze, police say

By Maia Coleman and Sean Piccoli
New York Times·
3 mins to read

A 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were found dead after a house fire in Queens. Photo / Dakota Santiago, The New York Times

A 76-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were discovered dead inside a Queens borough home in New York yesterday after a man entered the house and set it ablaze, according to police.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man and woman dead at the home, a compact two-storey house in Bellerose,

