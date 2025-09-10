Just after 3pm, the man left the house, and by 3.22pm the property’s fire alarm was ringing, the internal document said.

The couple’s son, a paramedic who was off duty, was alerted to the fire by his parents’ neighbours.

He rushed to the house, with police officers and firefighters, who put out the blaze, according to the document.

Inside the house, officers discovered the woman lying unconscious on the first floor. In the basement, they found the man chained to a wall with signs of trauma on his body, according to the police and the internal document.

The victims were discovered with signs of trauma; the fire's cause is under investigation. Photo / Dakota Santiago, The New York Times

Many circumstances of the deaths remained murky today, including the events that preceded the fire.

It did not initially appear that the man and the victims knew one another, police said.

The city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner will determine the pair’s exact cause of death, and the Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, authorities said.

The killings sent a wave of horror through the tree-lined Queens neighbourhood, where people remembered the couple as quiet and friendly.

Sarah Roslonowski, 27, whose house faces the couple’s home, said the pair had always been benevolent figures when she was growing up, keeping an eye on her and other children when they played soccer and football in the street.

She recalled a recent day in May when she had found an injured baby bird nearby and had knocked on the couple’s door to ask whether the hatchling had fallen from a nest on their property.

“They went into the backyard to check for a nest,” she said. Although they didn’t find one, Roslonowski said, “they were really kind about it”.

Today, a police officer stood watch outside the remains of the burned-out home with crime-scene tape encircling the lot.

The house, which is tucked on a residential street near the border of Nassau County, was badly charred, with buckled siding exposed on one side.

Outside on the lawn, the grass was dotted with household debris, fragments of window frames and a singed armchair.

Police are searching for a man aged 30 to 40 in connection with the incident. Photo / Dakota Santiago, The New York Times

A pair of votive candles and a small bouquet of flowers lay beside a street sign on the curb nearby.

Jamar Williams, who lives a few doors down, said he had been coming home from a doctor’s appointment when the babysitter watching his child called to say that a nearby house was on fire.

When he learned later that police believed the fire had been deliberately set, he could hardly believe it.

“This is some true-crime horror story type of stuff,” Williams said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Maia Coleman and Sean Piccoli

Photographs by: Dakota Santiago

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES