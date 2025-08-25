Advertisement
‘El Mayo’ faces life in prison, forfeits $25.6 billion after plea

By Patricia Hurtado
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, the co-founder of Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa Cartel. Photo / YouTube

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the co-founder of Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa Cartel, pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking charges in a case brought by United States authorities in New York and Chicago.

Zambada entered his plea today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to one count of engaging in a continuing

