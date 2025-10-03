Eisenhower Library boss exits after King Charles sword gift spat

Todd Arrington allegedly resisted a request from the Trump Administration to give one of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s swords to King Charles. Photo / Getty Images

The Eisenhower Presidential Library’s director has exited his position after advocating against giving a sword from the collection to King Charles as a gift during Donald Trump’s recent state visit to Britain, United States media reported today.

Todd Arrington left his post on Tuesday after being told to “resign – or be fired”, he told CBS News, which did not specify who had relayed the message to the historian.

The library and museum – located in former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s hometown in Abilene, Kansas, – is part of the National Archives and Records Administration .

Arrington allegedly resisted a request from the Trump Administration to give one of Eisenhower’s swords to Charles, which was meant to symbolise the US-United Kingdom relationship and highlight the two countries’ collaboration in World War II.

Before becoming President in 1953, Eisenhower led the Allied Forces against Nazi Germany.