Eisenhower Library boss exits after King Charles sword gift spat

The Trump Administration ultimately gave Charles a replica sword donated by West Point, the Army academy where Eisenhower began his military career.
The New York Times reported that Arrington’s ouster may have also been related to discussions over plans to construct a new education centre at the Eisenhower Library.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The resignation of Arrington, who had a decades-long career in the federal Government, comes as Trump asserts unprecedented control over America’s cultural institutions since his return to office in January.
He has conducted mass firings of multiple traditionally non-partisan or bipartisan boards, with his own allies taking control.
-Agence France-Presse