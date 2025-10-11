Advertisement
Eighteen feared dead in US after blast at Tennessee explosives plant

AFP
Nineteen people were missing and an unspecified number were killed after a massive blast tore through a US military explosives plant on October 10, prompting emergency responders to scour the ravaged site for any survivors, officials said. Photo / Satellite Image ©2025 Vantor, AFP

Eighteen people are presumed dead after a huge blast at an explosives factory in Tennessee, officials said today.

“We can assume that they are deceased at this time,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a news conference, referring to 18 people missing since the explosion yesterday in the town

