Nineteen people were missing and an unspecified number were killed after a massive blast tore through a US military explosives plant on October 10, prompting emergency responders to scour the ravaged site for any survivors, officials said. Photo / Satellite Image ©2025 Vantor, AFP

Eighteen feared dead in US after blast at Tennessee explosives plant

Eighteen people are presumed dead after a huge blast at an explosives factory in Tennessee, officials said today.

“We can assume that they are deceased at this time,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told a news conference, referring to 18 people missing since the explosion yesterday in the town of Bucksnort.

The factory owned by Accurate Energetic Systems made explosives for both military and demolition purposes.

The blast destroyed an entire building at the plant’s large campus, shook homes kilometres away and sent debris flying, news reports said.

Davis said DNA testing will be used to identify remains.