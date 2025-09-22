Advertisement
Egypt’s president pardons jailed Arab Spring activist Alaa Abdel Fattah

Heba Farouk Mahfouz, Claire Parker
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Egyptian Arab Spring activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been pardoned after spending about 12 years in prison. File photo / Getty Images

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has pardoned the country’s highest-profile political prisoner, the British Egyptian computer programmer and Arab Spring activist Alaa Abdel Fattah.

The move today brought a swift end to a years-long saga that had tormented Abdel Fattah’s family and caused diplomatic tensions between Cairo and London.

