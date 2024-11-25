Governor Amr Hanafi said that some survivors were rescued by an aircraft, while others were transported to safety aboard a warship.

“Intensive search operations are under way in co-ordination with the navy and the armed forces,” Hanafi added in a statement.

Authorities have not confirmed the nationalities of the tourists.

Beijing’s embassy in Egypt said two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its nationals is missing.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.

“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he told national news agency PAP.

Thrown ‘on its side’

The Red Sea Governor’s office did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment about the possible cause of the accident.

According to a manager of a diving resort close to the rescue operation, one surviving crew member said they were “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

Authorities in the Red Sea capital of Hurghada on Sunday shut down marine activities and the city’s port because of “bad weather conditions”.

But winds around Marsa Alam had remained favourable until Sunday night, the diving manager told AFP, before calming again by morning.

By Monday afternoon, it became increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water”, he said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Marsa Alam area saw at least two similar boat accidents earlier this year but there were no fatalities.

The Red Sea coast is a major tourist destination in Egypt, a country of 105 million that is in the grip of a serious economic crisis. Nationally, the tourism sector employs two million people and generates more than 10% of GDP.

Dozens of dive boats crisscross between coral reefs and islands off Egypt’s eastern coast every day, where safety regulations are robust but unevenly enforced.

Earlier this month, 30 people were rescued from a sinking dive boat near the Red Sea’s Daedalus reef.

In June, two dozen French tourists were evacuated safely before their boat sank in a similar accident.

Last year, three British tourists died when a fire broke out on their yacht, engulfing it in flames.

-Agence France-Presse