Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Egypt tourist yacht sinks on Red Sea diving trip, 17 people missing

AFP
3 mins to read
The Sea Story yacht capsized south of Marsa Alam, Egypt on Monday November 25, 2024. Photo / Red Sea Governate

The Sea Story yacht capsized south of Marsa Alam, Egypt on Monday November 25, 2024. Photo / Red Sea Governate

  • Seventeen people, including foreigners, are missing after a tourist yacht capsized off Egypt’s Red Sea coast.
  • Twenty-eight others were rescued, with search operations ongoing by the navy and armed forces.
  • The yacht “Sea Story” was on a multi-day diving trip from Port Ghalib to Hurghada.

Egyptian authorities said 17 people including foreigners were missing after a tourist yacht capsized off the country’s Red Sea coast on Monday, with 28 others rescued.

The vessel, which was carrying 31 tourists of various nationalities and a 14-member crew, sent out a distress call at 5.30am (4.30pm NZDT), said a statement from Egypt’s Red Sea governorate.

An AFP tally confirmed that tourists involved in the incident include nationals from Britain, China, Finland, Poland and Spain.

The “Sea Story” embarked on Sunday on a multi-day diving trip from Port Ghalib near Marsa Alam in the southeast, and had been due to dock on Friday at the town of Hurghada, 200km north.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Governor Amr Hanafi said that some survivors were rescued by an aircraft, while others were transported to safety aboard a warship.

“Intensive search operations are under way in co-ordination with the navy and the armed forces,” Hanafi added in a statement.

Authorities have not confirmed the nationalities of the tourists.

Beijing’s embassy in Egypt said two of its nationals were “in good health” after being “rescued in the cruise ship sinking accident in the Red Sea”, Chinese state media reported.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry confirmed that one of its nationals is missing.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said authorities “have information that two of the tourists may have had Polish citizenship”.

“That’s all we know about them. That’s all we can say for now,” he told national news agency PAP.

Thrown ‘on its side’

The Red Sea Governor’s office did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment about the possible cause of the accident.

According to a manager of a diving resort close to the rescue operation, one surviving crew member said they were “hit by a wave in the middle of the night, throwing the vessel on its side”.

Authorities in the Red Sea capital of Hurghada on Sunday shut down marine activities and the city’s port because of “bad weather conditions”.

But winds around Marsa Alam had remained favourable until Sunday night, the diving manager told AFP, before calming again by morning.

By Monday afternoon, it became increasingly “unlikely that the 17 missing would be rescued after 12 hours in the water”, he said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The Marsa Alam area saw at least two similar boat accidents earlier this year but there were no fatalities.

The Red Sea coast is a major tourist destination in Egypt, a country of 105 million that is in the grip of a serious economic crisis. Nationally, the tourism sector employs two million people and generates more than 10% of GDP.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dozens of dive boats crisscross between coral reefs and islands off Egypt’s eastern coast every day, where safety regulations are robust but unevenly enforced.

Earlier this month, 30 people were rescued from a sinking dive boat near the Red Sea’s Daedalus reef.

In June, two dozen French tourists were evacuated safely before their boat sank in a similar accident.

Last year, three British tourists died when a fire broke out on their yacht, engulfing it in flames.

-Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World