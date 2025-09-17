A 3000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, prompting an internal probe. Photo / Getty Images

A 3000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from a restoration laboratory of Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, the country’s antiquities ministry said.

The bracelet, described as a golden band adorned with “spherical lapis lazuli beads”, dates to the reign of Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty (1070–945 BC).

The ministry, in its statement issued late Tuesday, did not specify when the piece was last seen.

Egyptian media outlets said the loss was detected in recent days during an inventory check before the “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition scheduled in Rome at the end of October.

An internal probe has been opened, and antiquities units across all Egyptian airports, seaports and land border crossings nationwide have been alerted, the ministry said.