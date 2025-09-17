Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Egypt says 3000-year-old gold bracelet missing from museum

AFP
2 mins to read

A 3000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, prompting an internal probe. Photo / Getty Images

A 3000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, prompting an internal probe. Photo / Getty Images

A 3000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from a restoration laboratory of Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, the country’s antiquities ministry said.

The bracelet, described as a golden band adorned with “spherical lapis lazuli beads”, dates to the reign of Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty (1070–945 BC).

The ministry, in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save