Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Editorial: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a mammoth rebuilding job

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo / AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

New Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may expect a bounce in the polls after taking over, although any lift will be more for who he isn’t than who he is.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World