Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat on fire

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Smoke rises from a wildfire on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland.

Photographs shared online showed plumes of smoke coming from the landmark. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Arthur’s Seat over the weekend.

