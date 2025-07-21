Advertisement
Ecuador’s biggest drug lord ‘Fito’ pleads not guilty in US

By Ana Fernandez
AFP·
3 mins to read

Los Choneros leader Fito denies charges in US narcotics case. Photo / Getty Images

Notorious Ecuadoran drug trafficker Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito”, has pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges in a US court, a month after he was recaptured following a 2024 escape from a maximum security penitentiary.

The leader of the Los Choneros gang denied seven charges, including drug trafficking and arms trafficking,

