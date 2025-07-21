Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Ecuador’s biggest drug lord ‘Fito’ pleads not guilty in US

Los Choneros leader Fito denies charges in US narcotics case. Photo / Getty Images

Notorious Ecuadoran drug trafficker Adolfo Macias, alias “Fito”, has pleaded not guilty to narcotics charges in a US court, a month after he was recaptured following a 2024 escape from a maximum security penitentiary.

The leader of the Los Choneros gang denied seven charges, including drug trafficking and arms trafficking, punishable by 20 years to life imprisonment.

“As alleged, the defendant served for years as the principal leader of Los Choneros, a notoriously violent transnational criminal organisation, and was a ruthless and infamous drug and firearms trafficker,” US attorney Joseph Nocella said.

“The defendant and his co-conspirators flooded the United States and other countries with drugs and used extreme measures of violence in their quest for power and control.”

The US Attorney’s Office filed charges in April against Macias on suspicion of cocaine distribution, conspiracy and firearms violations, including weapons smuggling.