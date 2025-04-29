Tory Whanau bows out of mayoral race, figures reveal key factors contributing to homelessness and the inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues.

A footballer in Ecuador has been reunited with his wife and child after they were kidnapped from the family home while he hid under the bed.

Jackson Rodriguez, who plays for the Emelec club, was at home in the coastal city of Guayaqui last Wednesday when the kidnappers struck at 3am, the Associated Press reported.

Police chief Edison Rodriguez said the pro footballer told police that he hid under a bed when he heard the door being broken down.

Emelec player Jackson Rodriguez. Photo / Getty Images

The kidnappers asked his wife where he was, then snatched her and the couple’s 5-year-old son after ransacking the home and stealing valuables.