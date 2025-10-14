Howitt told a news conference that it remains to be seen who will be the leader in AI, and “we don’t know what the creative destruction effects are going to be”.

“It’s obviously a fantastic technology that has amazing possibilities.

“And it also obviously has an amazing potential for destroying other jobs or replacing highly skilled labour.

“And all I can say is that this is a conflict. It’s going to have to be regulated,” he said.

“Private incentives in an unregulated market are not really going to resolve this conflict in a way that’s best for society, and we don’t know what’s going to come from it.”

Howitt, 79, said it was a “big moment in human history” and likened it to past periods of technological innovation, including the telecoms boom of the 1990s, and the dawns of electricity and steam power.

He said those innovations all demonstrated how technology can enhance and not just replace labour.

“How we’re going to do it this time? I wish I had specific answers, but I don’t,” he added.

The third economist to be honoured today, American-Israeli Joel Mokyr, was more sanguine about the impact of AI on the labour market.

“Machines don’t replace us. They move us to more interesting, more challenging work,” Mokyr, 79, told a news conference live streamed from Northwestern University in the suburbs of Chicago.

“Technological change not only replaces people, it creates new tasks.”

Mokyr won his Nobel for his work on identifying the “prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress”.

He said his main concern about the labour market of the future was not “technological unemployment” but labour scarcity as the population ages and fewer people enter the workforce.

Howitt said that when he and Aghion first wrote their seminal 1992 paper on creative destruction it took five years to get it published, but his collaborator knew they were on to something special.

“Right from the beginning, from our very first research, I remember back in 1987, Philippe saying we’re going to get a Nobel Prize for this. I said, ‘Sure, sure, sure,’” Howitt recalled.

“He said, ‘Our time will come. Our time will come,’ okay, and now it’s come. Amazing.”

