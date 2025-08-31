“We are going to get bombarded with wizards. The kids are saying that we should sell Harry Potter merchandise outside the house.”

It is believed that drones were used to capture footage of the street, which is lined with 1930s semi-detached houses in a mock Tudor style.

Perry’s husband Wayne, a banker in his 50s, said he found out the news from work colleagues who showed him a report about the new Harry Potter house.

He said: “Some guys from my work were like, ‘Look, they have picked the new Harry Potter house’, and it was my home.”

Dominic McLaughlin will play as Harry Potter in the new HBO series. Photo / HBO

The father said he received a letter saying there would be filming on the road, but that it did not say it would be for Harry Potter.

“It was a bit of a shock. It is quite a big thing,” he said, adding that he was worried about the safety of his family as some fans have already visited.

“Since the news broke, we have already had a lot of people standing outside the house taking photos,” Perry said.

“We don’t know what it means for us in the future. The fact that we have already had people outside after dark when we have two young kids is very strange.”

In the Harry Potter books, Privet Drive is presented as an unassuming middle-class street and “the very last place you would expect astonishing things to happen”.

Sue Baldwin, 63, who has lived on Springfield Gardens for over 20 years, said she is a fan of the series and was thrilled to find out it had been filmed on her road.

“They put letters through our door saying that something was being filmed here, and if we didn’t want our house in it we should let them know,” she said.

“We were very excited because we didn’t know what they were filming for. It was only when it was in the paper that I found out what it was.

“I am Harry Potter mad. We love to go to Disneyland to see all the Harry Potter stuff.”

The new series hopes to emulate the earlier films and will feature Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout as Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will play Hermione, Harry and Ron. Photo / HBO

Nick Frost, who has been photographed during filming, will play Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts.

A complex is being built in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, for filming, The Sun newspaper reported. Photographs from the site show houses in a mock Tudor style similar to those on Springfield Gardens.

