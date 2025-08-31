Springfield Gardens in Upminster has been used as a set for a new Harry Potter series without prior consultation with residents. Photo / Getty Images
Residents of a quiet street in East London fear being “bombarded with wizards” after their homes were secretly turned into a set for a new Harry Potter series.
Springfield Gardens in Upminster will play the role of Privet Drive, where the boy wizard spent his early years, in the upcomingHBO production. However, locals said they were not consulted before filming began in June.
Katie Perry, 42, said letters were posted through doors saying filming would be taking place, but she did not realise it would be for the Potter remake and is now worried about fans coming to take pictures of her house.
“We just saw some cameras outside, they never said what it was for,” the mother of two said. “It is such a massive franchise, so we are shocked that nobody told us. Now we are on some Harry Potter Facebook page with our number plate in the picture.”
Perry added: “We found out on Friday [August 22]. My kids were jumping around going crazy. It is exciting. I just hope that it will make our house price go up. We didn’t get any compensation for it.