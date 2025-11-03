Advertisement
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills 20, injures more than 500

Atif Aryan and Aysha Safi
AFP·
3 mins to read

A 6.3-magnitude strong earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan killed at least 20 people, authorities said. Photo / Atif Aryan, AFP

A strong earthquake has killed at least 20 people in northern Afghanistan, authorities have said, just months after another deadly tremor that left the country reeling.

The 6.3-magnitude quake struck overnight at a depth of 28km, with the epicentre near the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, according to the US Geological Survey.

