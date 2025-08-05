Zaanse Schans near Amsterdam plans a €17.50 ($34) entrance fee to combat overtourism and preserve heritage buildings. Photo / Getty
With its historic windmills and gabled wooden houses nestling by a meandering river, the picture-perfect and TikTok-famous area of Zaanse Schans is a must-see for any visitor to the Netherlands.
But the village of centuries-old buildings near Amsterdam has become “a national symbol of overtourism”, according to local authorities, whonow want to charge a hotly contested entrance fee.
The fierce debate over the €17.50 ($34) ticket planned for next year comes during a global backlash against mass tourism that has seen hotspots like Venice charge for day trips.
On a glorious summer day when AFP visited, long queues for the world-famous windmills snaked outside the doors and crowds shuffled over bridges, waiting in line for Instagram-ready snaps of the bucolic scenery.
Buses disgorge scores of day-tripping tourists all day long, packing into a relatively small area that is public and free to visit – for now.
Although the plans are for next year, an amendment was introduced to allow for the possibility of delays. Now 2026 seems too short a deadline – a “moonshot”, said one local official on condition of anonymity.
Most tourists said the trip would be worth it even if they had to pay.
Spanish visitor Robert Duque told AFP: “It’s a lovely place but sometimes it’s too crowded and you don’t really get to enjoy the full experience.”
The 35-year-old operations manager said he would welcome the entrance fee to crimp tourist volumes.
“I think it’s good, so we can stagger the arrival of guests and we can enjoy the facilities more,” said Duque.