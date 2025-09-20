Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Dutch anti-asylum protest turns violent as police clash with rioters in The Hague

James Rothwell
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

A police car is set on fire during an anti-asylum protest in the Netherlands. Photo / Josh Walet, ANP via AFP

A police car is set on fire during an anti-asylum protest in the Netherlands. Photo / Josh Walet, ANP via AFP

An anti-asylum protest in the Netherlands has descended into violent chaos as masked demonstrators clashed with riot police.

Thousands of protesters had gathered for an “Els Rechts” demonstration against mass migration in The Hague.

But the gathering turned violent, with video footage showing masked protesters battling with riot police, as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save