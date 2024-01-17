A Mexican bride spent her wedding day in handcuffs last month after she and her soon-to-be husband were charged with a massive extortion scheme involving drug cartels.

It was supposed to be the bride’s best day of her life. Instead, it turned out to be the worst after she was arrested and put in handcuffs on her wedding day.

Nancy N from Mexico was arrested on December 22 by armed police hours before her wedding to husband-to-be Clemente N.

The couple didn’t even make it to the church after police swarmed in and arrested Nancy, accusing her of an extortion scheme, kidnapping.

Photos posted by authorities show the bride in her wedding dress with her hands cuffed while surrounded by armed police.

The bride in handcuffs on her wedding day.

Her husband-to-be was also supposed to be arrested on the same charges but managed to escape.

Clemente’s nickname is “El Raton”, meaning mouse.

The pair are both accused of extorting chicken merchants near Mexico City and suspected of kidnapping four workers from a poultry shop.

Six other men were arrested alongside the bride.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a drug cartel known as La Familia Michoacana which was charged with killing half a dozen people with a drone in Southern Mexico earlier in January.



