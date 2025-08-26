Advertisement
Drones take on Everest’s garbage and supplying gear to climbing groups

AFP
3 mins to read

In this handout photograph taken on May 11, 2025 and released by Airlift Technology, a man operates a heavy-lift drone to clear trash dumped at the Everest Base Camp. A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides to help airlift rubbish from the world's highest peak.

In this handout photograph taken on May 11, 2025 and released by Airlift Technology, a man operates a heavy-lift drone to clear trash dumped at the Everest Base Camp. A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides to help airlift rubbish from the world's highest peak. Photo / Airlift Technology via AFP

A team of drone operators joined climbers and guides at Everest Base Camp this climbing season, armed with heavy-duty drones to help clear rubbish from the world’s highest peak.

Tonnes of trash – from empty cans and gas canisters, to bottles, plastic, and discarded climbing gear – have earned once-pristine

