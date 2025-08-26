After a successful pilot on Everest last year, the company tested the system on nearby Mt Ama Dablam, where it removed 641kg of waste.

“This is a revolutionary drive in the mountains to make it cleaner and safer,” said Tashi Lhamu Sherpa, vice-chairman of the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu rural municipality, which oversees the Everest area.

‘Game-changer’

The drones are proving to be far more efficient, cost-effective and safer than earlier methods, said Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee.

“In just 10 minutes, a drone can carry as much garbage as 10 people would take six hours to carry,” Sherpa told AFP.

The powerful drones cost around US$20,000 ($34,240) each but were supplied by the China-headquartered manufacturer to support the clean-up operation and promote its brand.

Other costs were borne partially by the local authorities.

Beyond waste removal, the drones have also been deployed to deliver essential climbing gear such as oxygen cylinders, ladders, and ropes – reducing the number of dangerous trips across the Khumbu Icefall, one of Everest’s deadliest sections.

That can help improve safety for the guides and porters, especially the early “fixing” teams who establish routes at the start of the new season.

“People in the fixing team were very happy,” said record-holding climber Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

“They can simply just go by themselves and the drone will carry ladders or the oxygen and ropes for them. It saves a lot of time and energy.”

Next month, Airlift Technology will take the drones to Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak.

“It’s not just in war that drones are useful,” Maharjan said.

“They can save lives and protect the environment. For climate and humanitarian work, this technology is going to be a game-changer.”

-Agence France-Presse