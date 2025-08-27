Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Driver filmed himself eating KFC after Sydney crash that killed siblings

By Steve Zemek
news.com.au·
6 mins to read

Johnson Kokozian pleaded guilty to his role in the crash. Photo / Facebook

Johnson Kokozian pleaded guilty to his role in the crash. Photo / Facebook

In the hours after Johnson Kokozian veered on to the wrong side of a southwestern Sydney road, senselessly killing a brother and sister in a horrific head-on collision and fleeing the scene, he filmed himself eating KFC.

“Mark my words, this is the last KFC I’ll be eating for another

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save