DR Congo begins vaccinating against new Ebola outbreak

AFP
2 mins to read

The last outbreak of Ebola in the vast central African nation was three years ago. Photo / Getty Images

The Democratic Republic of Congo has begun a vaccine programme against a fresh Ebola epidemic, which has killed 28 people in the country since late August.

A first load of 400 doses against the often fatal viral disease was handed out on Sunday in the hotspot town of Bulape,

