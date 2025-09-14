The first shipment of vaccines was handed out to those most at risk from the virus, including frontline health workers and close contacts of infected people, the WHO statement said.
Delivery of another 45,000 vaccines to the DRC had been approved by the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision, the United Nations health agency added.
Ebola was first identified in the DRC, then known as Zaire, in 1976.
In the last half-century, the virus, which is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, has gone on to kill around 15,000 in Africa.
The disease causes severe bleeding and organ failure, with the WHO recording epidemic fatality rates of between 25% and 90%.
Scientists have identified six strains of the Ebola virus, with the Zaire strain believed to be responsible for the latest outbreak.
While there is a vaccine for the Zaire strain, not all of the others are covered by vaccines.
-Agence France-Presse