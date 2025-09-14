The last outbreak of Ebola in the vast central African nation was three years ago. Photo / Getty Images

The Democratic Republic of Congo has begun a vaccine programme against a fresh Ebola epidemic, which has killed 28 people in the country since late August.

A first load of 400 doses against the often fatal viral disease was handed out on Sunday in the hotspot town of Bulape, in the central Kasai province, the World Health Organisation said.

The last outbreak of Ebola in the vast central African nation was three years ago and killed six people. Its deadliest, lasting from 2018 to 2020, left 2300 dead out of 3500 people known to have been infected.

According to the latest toll from the Congolese health authorities on Sunday, 28 deaths and 81 confirmed cases have been registered since the first confirmed infection of a pregnant 34-year-old woman on August 20.

The WHO believes the fatality rate from this epidemic, which was declared in early September, to be around 35%.