A police chief in South Carolina says there is no “almost no danger” to the public after 43 monkeys escaped from a medical research lab. Photo / Yemassee Police Department

Police in South Carolina are on the hunt for 43 rhesus monkeys that escaped from a research facility on Wednesday.

The “skittish” animals, belonging to local primate research company Alpha Genesis, had been wandering the Yemassee area for about a day, the Yemassee Police Department said.

Authorities urged residents to keep their doors and windows locked to avoid an unexpected monkey encounter and not to interact if they see one. Officers are setting traps and using thermal-imaging cameras to catch the primates.

The escaped rhesus monkeys are all young and female, weighing about 3kg each. Because of their age and size, the monkeys had not yet been tested on and carried no disease, police said.

The Alpha Genesis facility breeds cynomolgus, rhesus and capuchin monkeys for government, university and private industry research projects. It has worked on vaccine development for decades, including projects related to the coronavirus vaccine.