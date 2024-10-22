Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Double heartbreak after ‘dead’ baby girl’s hand moves inside coffin at her own funeral

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, only for her hand to start moving and regain a pulse at her own funeral.

Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, only for her hand to start moving and regain a pulse at her own funeral.

A father has faced double heartbreak after his baby girl was rushed to hospital from her own funeral after she was seen moving her hand in her coffin as family were set to mourn her death.

Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos, 8-months-old, was rushed to Faustino Riscarolli Hospital in Correia Pinto, Brazil, on October 19 where doctors determined she was not breathing and had no heartbeat.

She was declared dead not long after being admitted and within hours funeral director Aureo Arruda Ramos had collected her body to make preparations for her funeral later that evening.

As mourners gathered to pay their respects, the funeral came to a stunning halt when someone saw her move her hand in her coffin.

A relative rushed and touched her, with the infant gripping her finger.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Her funeral was brought to an abrupt half when one attendee noticed the baby's hand was moving in her open coffin.
Her funeral was brought to an abrupt half when one attendee noticed the baby's hand was moving in her open coffin.

Firefighter paramedics rushed to the scene and determined she was still breathing and Kiara was rushed back to hospital 16 hours after she was declared dead.

According to local media, the infant had a pulse, and found no trace of rigor mortis which stiffens the body around six to eight hours after death.

Kiara’s oxygen saturation levels were measured around 84%, meaning she needed instant critical care.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She passed away, which left her parents mourning her death for a second time in less than 24 hours.

Her devastated father Cristiano Santos told local media the situation was heartbreaking.

“We were devastated already. Then there came a little bit of hope, but then this ended up happening.”

The hospital who wrongly declared the child dead is now facing investigation by Brazil’s specialist Scientific Police.

Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, only for her hand to start moving and regain a pulse at her own funeral.
Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, only for her hand to start moving and regain a pulse at her own funeral.

They have admitted they declared she had died 16 hours before she was found to have a pulse.

The same hospital then declared her dead a second time when she was returned following the discovery at her funeral.

Correia Pinto City Hall apologised to the family and promise their investigation will be concluded inside 30 days.


Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World