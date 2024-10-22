Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was declared dead after being rushed to hospital, only for her hand to start moving and regain a pulse at her own funeral.

A father has faced double heartbreak after his baby girl was rushed to hospital from her own funeral after she was seen moving her hand in her coffin as family were set to mourn her death.

Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos, 8-months-old, was rushed to Faustino Riscarolli Hospital in Correia Pinto, Brazil, on October 19 where doctors determined she was not breathing and had no heartbeat.

She was declared dead not long after being admitted and within hours funeral director Aureo Arruda Ramos had collected her body to make preparations for her funeral later that evening.

As mourners gathered to pay their respects, the funeral came to a stunning halt when someone saw her move her hand in her coffin.

A relative rushed and touched her, with the infant gripping her finger.