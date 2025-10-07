Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Don’t you ever challenge my integrity’ - Bondi clashes with senators on Epstein, Trump foes

Jeremy Roebuck
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol. Photo / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

A defiant United States Attorney-General Pam Bondi eagerly clashed with Democrats in a Senate oversight hearing today, as she defended her record against accusations she has weaponised the Justice Department to shield President Donald Trump’s allies and target his foes.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi countered that her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save