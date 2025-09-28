Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump’s looming US Government shutdown: Mass layoffs, fewer regulations and military deployments

Jacob Bogage
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The White House is preparing for a shutdown that would reflect the purest version of US President Donald Trump's vision for the federal Government. Photo / Getty Images

The White House is preparing for a shutdown that would reflect the purest version of US President Donald Trump's vision for the federal Government. Photo / Getty Images

Under the Trump administration’s plans for a Government shutdown, the Labour Department would cut off most activities – then fire thousands of employees.

National parks would close and their staffs could face layoffs.

Phone help lines at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) would go unstaffed, perhaps permanently.

National Guard deployments

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save