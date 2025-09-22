Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump will address the UN, which he has accused of ‘not being well run’

Karen DeYoung
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the UN tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the UN tomorrow. Photo / Getty Images

The United Nations holds its annual global summit of world leaders this week amid an unprecedented cash crunch, much of it because of the unprecedented refusal of the United States, its largest funder, to make any payments to its regular budget since the Trump Administration took office.

As the organisation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save