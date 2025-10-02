Trump has emphasised that he views cutbacks as a way of increasing pain on Democrats, arguing that “we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them”.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart Hakeem Jeffries have dismissed the job cuts threat as an attempt at intimidation and said mass firings would not stand up in court.

Two Senate Democrats and an independent who votes with the party have broken with their colleagues but the rest have been voting against a House-passed resolution to keep the Government funded at current levels through November 21.

Weekend votes?

The Senate is not voting on Thursday because of the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday, but another vote is expected on Friday and on most days until the standoff is resolved.

With Democrats expected to block the Republican reopening plan again, Republicans were reportedly mulling sending their Senators home after the vote – effectively guaranteeing the shutdown drags into next week.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose members have been off all week, told reporters that Senate leaders need to stick to an initial plan to work through the weekend in Washington.

“And the House is coming back next week, hoping that they will be sending us something to work on, that we can get back to work and do the people’s business,” he told a news conference at the US Capitol.

For now, Democrats are dug in on their demands for extending health care subsidies before they will agree to a funding deal.

Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, oppose the cuts, calling them intimidation tactics. Photo / Getty Images

Five additional Democratic votes would be needed to reach the 60-vote threshold in the 100-member Senate to green-light the House-passed Bill.

As each side seeks to point the finger at the other over the shutdown, polling indicates that Democrats and Republicans may currently be sharing the blame.

A new poll from The Washington Post found that 47% of Americans blame Trump and congressional Republicans for the shutdown, while just 30% point the finger at Democrats.

But a New York Times/Siena survey showed two-thirds of respondents said Democrats should not shut down the Government if Republicans do not agree to their demands.

Adding to pressure on Democrats to relent and provide votes to reopen the Government, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC Thursday that the shutdown could hurt US economic growth.

“This isn’t the way to have a discussion, shutting down the Government and lowering the GDP,” he said.

– Agence France-Presse