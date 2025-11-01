President Donald Trump has threatened to send US forces into Nigeria if Africa's most populous country does not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamists. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has threatened to send United States forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country does not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamists.

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform, the Republican leader – who had campaigned unsuccessfully for the Nobel Peace Prize – said he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat in Nigeria”.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War [Defence] to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians,” he added, warning the Nigerian Government that they “BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Nigeria is embroiled in numerous conflicts that experts say have killed both Christians and Muslims without distinction.