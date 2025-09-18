Donald Trump has taken his bid to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook to the Supreme Court. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and Saul Loeb, AFP

US President Donald Trump has taken his bid to fire central bank governor Lisa Cook to the Supreme Court.

Trump has sought to oust Cook from the US Federal Reserve Board over allegations of mortgage fraud, but an appeals court ruled she could remain in her role for now.

The ruling allowed Cook to participate in a two-day meeting this week during which the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the first time this year.

In a filing with the Supreme Court, Solicitor General John Sauer asked that Trump be allowed to fire Cook immediately.

Lower court rulings allowing her to remain in her post were “improper judicial interference with the President’s removal authority”, Sauer said.