Donald Trump's controversial post comes as border crossings swelled in size with more than 8000 apprehensions on Monday alone. Photo / AP

Donald Trump's controversial post comes as border crossings swelled in size with more than 8000 apprehensions on Monday alone. Photo / AP

Former President Donald Trump is under fire after floating the idea of feeding migrants to alligators to solve the United State’s border crisis.

Posting on his social media website Truth Social the ex-president posted an image of six alligators with the words “new border security” and “will work for food” superimposed over top.

Trump then captured the photo by saying “problem solved!!”

His controversial post comes as border crossings swelled in size with more than 8000 apprehensions on Monday alone.

Former President Donald Trump shared a meme Wednesday suggesting that migrants should be fed to alligators. Photo / Truth Social

While it appears to be an apparent joke, Trump has previously floated controversial and cruel ideas when in 2019 the then-president at an Oval Office meeting suggested fortifying his border wall with a moat filled with snakes or alligators.

During that meeting Trump had also pitched electrifying the border fence or adding spikes to the top of it, the Times said.

He had previously pitched shooting migrants in the legs, though stopped making that suggestion when White House staff told him that was illegal.

The border issue is a continuing problem for the US with numbers close to reaching an all-time high.

“Border numbers are getting astronomically high and are fast approaching the all time record numbers we saw in May,” reported Fox News’ Bill Melugin on Tuesday. “September numbers are on track to potentially set a new all time record, & DHS still hasn’t released August numbers, which will be 230,000 – highest of 2023.”

A freight train, packed to capacity with migrants, has been captured on video as it travels at full speed toward the Mexican border with the US. Photo / Fox

The morning before that, Melugin observed that “one of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, Texas” and was told by Border Patrol that “over 2200 people crossed” overnight.

Shortly before Trump made his Truth Social post, Melugin characterised the situation in Eagle Pass as “a total free for all.”

“Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge,” he continued.

On Tuesday the FerroMex train that runs between Mexico and the US announced it was suspending its runs due to safety concerns.

Astounding footage of the FerroMex train was shot as the locomotive with hundreds in tow could be seen coming out of the Central Mexican city of Zacatecas as it made its way northbound on the 1200km journey toward the US

The company cited a handful of “regrettable cases of injuries or deaths” among those jumping aboard as a reason for halting services.

It said migrants were jumping on board the cargo trains despite the “grave danger that represents”, the Associated Press reported.



