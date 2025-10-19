More than seven million people across the US participated in “No Kings” protests on Sunday NZT to demonstrate against what they saw as Trump’s growing authoritarianism.

Senior Republican figures, including Mike Johnson, the House Speaker, have derided the peaceful protests as “hate America” rallies and accused demonstrators of being linked with antifa.

Trump also pushed back against being characterised as a king during an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

“They say they’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king,” he said.

That position appeared to changeas he posted the “King Trump” video on social media.

Protesters march during the "No Kings" national day of protest in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Photo / Getty Images

JD Vance also posted an AI video depicting Trump as a king on Sunday.

The video posted by the US Vice-President showed Trump donning a crown and cape before drawing a sword, with the camera then panning to a Kente cloth-clad Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats kneeling in submission.

The latter video was a reference to a widely mocked photo of Pelosi and several dozen other Democrats wearing the traditional African textiles and taking the knee in tribute to George Floyd after he was killed by police in 2020.

The US President also referred to himself as a king in February, when he posted an AI-generated Time Magazine cover of himself wearing a crown, with the text, “long live the king”.

Protesters in hundreds of US cities marched against Trump’s broad expansion of presidential powers, including the deployment of the National Guard and Ice in Democrat-led cities.

Left-wing politicians, including Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, delivered speeches and posted videos of themselves in attendance.

Despite fears of violence and multiple states mobilising Guard troops, organisers said the protests were largely peaceful.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.