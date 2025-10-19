Trump’s AI crown video followed US-wide ‘No Kings’ demonstrations. Photo / X
Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video of himself as a fighter pilot wearing a crown and bombing protesters with a brown liquid.
A day after insisting on Fox News that he is “not a king”, the United States President posted the video of himself in a fighter jet emblazonedwith the phrase “King Trump” while millions of Americans marched in “No Kings” protests against his Government’s policies.
In the clip, which was posted on his Truth Social media platform and the official White House communications X account, Trump wears a green military jumpsuit and a golden crown encrusted with jewels as he flies the jet over New York City.
With the song Danger Zone by Kenny Loggins blaring in the background, the jet bombs unsuspecting “No Kings” protesters marching through Times Square with what appears to be faeces.
That position appeared to changeas he posted the “King Trump” video on social media.
JD Vance also posted an AI video depicting Trump as a king on Sunday.
The video posted by the US Vice-President showed Trump donning a crown and cape before drawing a sword, with the camera then panning to a Kente cloth-clad Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats kneeling in submission.
The latter video was a reference to a widely mocked photo of Pelosi and several dozen other Democrats wearing the traditional African textiles and taking the knee in tribute to George Floyd after he was killed by police in 2020.
The US President also referred to himself as a king in February, when he posted an AI-generated Time Magazine cover of himself wearing a crown, with the text, “long live the king”.
Protesters in hundreds of US cities marched against Trump’s broad expansion of presidential powers, including the deployment of the National Guard and Ice in Democrat-led cities.
Left-wing politicians, including Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker, delivered speeches and posted videos of themselves in attendance.
Despite fears of violence and multiple states mobilising Guard troops, organisers said the protests were largely peaceful.