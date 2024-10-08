Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump secretly stayed in touch with Vladimir Putin after leaving office, book says

By Peter Baker
New York Times·
6 mins to read
President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia at a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia at a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

A new book by the journalist Bob Woodward also reports that Donald Trump, while still in office, secretly sent Vladimir Putin what were then rare Covid-19 test machines for the Russian leader’s personal use.

Former President Donald Trump has secretly spoken with President Vladimir Putin of Russia as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World