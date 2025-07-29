Donald Trump claimed Jeffrey Epstein 'stole' Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago, leading to Epstein’s expulsion. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has said Jeffrey Epstein may have “stolen” the late Virginia Giuffre from his Mar-a-Lago staff and that’s one of the reasons he threw him out of the club in 2007.

Australian Giuffre, who lived near Perth, died by suicide in April.

She had claimed she was sex trafficked by Epstein to Prince Andrew, who subsequently abused her. Prince Andrew settled with Giuffre but has always vehemently denied her claims.

Giuffre worked at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 when she was 16 as a locker room attendant.

The US President made the remarks about her as he travelled back from Scotland to the US on Tuesday (local time).