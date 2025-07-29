He had been asked to elaborate on the circumstances between him and Epstein falling out.
Trump has said Epstein was a “creep” and he had been poaching his staff from Mar-a-Lago.
“People were taken out of the spa – hired by him – in other words, gone.
“And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa’,” he said.
“I told him we don’t want you taking our people, whether it’s spa or not spa.
“He did it again, I said ‘out of here’.”
He was asked whether the poached staff were young women.
“The answer is yes, they were,” Trump said.
He was then asked if one of those people poached by Epstein was Giuffre.
“I think so. He stole her,” he replied.
“And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever,” Trump added.