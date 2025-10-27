US President Donald Trump ruled out running for Vice-President in the 2028 election. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump rules out US vice presidential run to stay in power after 2028 election

Donald Trump said he would not run for Vice-President in the 2028 American election, a move some supporters suggest would allow him to skirt term limits and stay in the White House.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second in January.

However, some of his advocates have suggested the Republican could skirt the rule by becoming Vice-President and then stepping back into a vacated top job.

Asked whether he would run for Vice-President in November 2028, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he “would be allowed to do that”.

But he added: “I wouldn’t do it... I think it’s too cute. It wouldn’t be right.”