He even appeared to blame America’s military misadventures since its victories in World Wars I and II on the decision to call it the Department of Defence, which was made in 1949.

“We could have won every war, but we really chose to be very politically correct or wokey,” Trump said.

Former Fox News host Hegseth, named by Trump to lead a major overhaul of the sprawling department, said the change was “not just about renaming, it’s about restoring the warrior ethos”.

“Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct. We’re going to raise up warriors not just defenders,” said Hegseth.

‘I want offence’

The rebranding forms part of a wider bid by Trump to project power and potency at home and abroad in his second term, as part of his “Make America Great Again” policy.

Trump has in particular ordered a US military build-up in the Caribbean to counter what he calls drug cartels led by Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro. US forces killed 11 people in a strike on what Washington said was a drug-carrying boat earlier this week.

Trump also ordered a US military strike on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Domestically he has deployed the US National Guard in the capital Washington and Los Angeles in recent months in what he has called a crackdown on crime and illegal immigration.

Trump’s “Department of War” move could also be seen to be at odds with his campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize for what he says is his role in ending a number of conflicts – he has variously said six and seven.

Democrats have called the move a costly political stunt by the billionaire.

The White House is yet to say how much a rebrand would cost, but US media expect a billion-dollar price tag for the overhaul of hundreds of agencies, emblems, email addresses and uniforms.

But as he trailed the announcement in recent weeks, Trump complained that the current name was too “defensive”.

“I don’t want to be defence only. I want defence but I want offence too,” he has said.

Hegseth, a combat veteran, has lambasted prior administrations for policies he and Trump have derided as “woke”.

Notably, he has sought to expel transgender troops from the military and change the names of bases that honoured Confederate troops back to their original titles, after they were renamed under former President Joe Biden.

The War Department was established in August 1789 to oversee the US Army, Navy and Marine Corps, according to an official Pentagon history web page. The Navy and Marines split off a decade later.

- Agence France-Presse