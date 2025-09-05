Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Donald Trump rebrands Defence Department, says it sends ‘message of victory’ to world

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Te Pati Maori and NZ First Annual Conference.

US President Donald Trump has signed an order rebranding the Department of Defence as the Department of War, saying it sent a “message of victory” to the rest of the world.

Flanked by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth at a signing ceremony at the White House, the Republican President said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save